Developer wants to bring 378 affordable apartments to Columbia to help fill housing gap

A new apartment complex slated for Percival Road could bring 180 units of affordable housing to northeast Columbia.

Dominium, a Minnesota-based affordable housing developer, submitted plans for its “Percival Place” project to the Columbia Planning Commission last month. The proposed development includes six three-story apartment buildings as well as a pool, a recreational clubhouse and a playground, according to documents

All of the units will be reserved for renters who make less than 60% of the area median income, said Jordan Jones, a government relations associate for Dominium.

This is not the company’s first affordable housing project in South Carolina. Next month, Jones said Dominium will break ground on the “Haven at Congaree Point,” a 198-unit senior development on Atlas Road. Bible Way Church provided the land for that project.

Jones said he hopes both projects will be received well by the community.

“We have always believed housing is dignity,” he said, “We always try to make sure that the lived experience is as enjoyable as possible for the residents who live at our properties.”

The planning commission will review the “Percival Place” project at its meeting on Thursday, April 14.

If that plan is approved, Jones said the next step will be securing funding for the project. He noted that Dominium hopes to receive tax credits through a state-run program aimed at increasing affordable housing.

That tax credit program was put on hold in January after it ended up costing the state more money than expected. Now legislators are working on a plan to amend and resume the program.

“There’s a shortage of over 87,000 affordable rental homes (in South Carolina,)“ Jones said. “So being able to work on projects that will have an impact is one of our greatest motivations.”