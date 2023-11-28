Develop North (LON:DVNO) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.01

The board of Develop North PLC (LON:DVNO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.01 per share on the 28th of December. This payment means the dividend yield will be 5.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Develop North Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 89% of cash flows. While the cash payout ratio isn't necessarily a cause for concern, the company is probably focusing more on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

EPS is set to fall by 32.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 695%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Develop North's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Develop North's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from £0.06 total annually to £0.04. This works out to be a decline of approximately 6.5% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Over the past five years, it looks as though Develop North's EPS has declined at around 33% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Develop North's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We don't think Develop North is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Develop North you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

