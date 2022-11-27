‘It was devastating’: theatremakers on the fallout from their worst reviews

Gary Nunn
·7 min read
<span>Illustration: Guardian Design/Alamy</span>
Illustration: Guardian Design/Alamy

When an unfavourable review recently came out about her new play, Australian director Janine Watson did something she’d never done before. She contacted the reviewer.

Tim Byrne had called her 2022 production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, “waddlind”, and “full of errors, but nowhere near enough comedy”. Despite that, she thanked him.

“The review was actually very considered,” Watson says. “It confirmed some niggles.”

Reviews are a necessary evil for some theatremakers, who crave them as much as they fear them. For others, they’re to be ignored at all costs. Guardian Australia spoke to directors, actors and playwrights who had been at the receiving end of a critical pan to find out what happened next.

‘Reviews can take my attention off the show’

For Watson – who was a Bell Shakespeare actor before she became a director – it depends on which hat she’s wearing.

“If I’m acting, I don’t read reviews – good or bad,” she says. “They take my attention off the show.” As a director, though, she always seeks them out: “Because some actors read them, and I want to know what they’re feeling,” she says. “You can see it in them when they’ve read a bad review.”

There were no previews – we were straight on the road.

Janine Watson on The Comedy of Errors

In the case of The Comedy of Errors, she knew the show wasn’t quite finished before it left Melbourne to tour. “There were no previews – we were straight on the road,” she says.

Byrne’s review was so “smart, incisive and honest” that Watson asked him what further insights he had. As a result, when the show reached Sydney, Watson trimmed the first half and changed the tempo in places, so it was sharper to better support the comedy.

Byrne tells the Guardian Australia that Watson’s note was “the most professional, mature and considered response I’ve had to a review in a long time. She saw it as a dialogue with her practice, a wrestling with the work that sharpens her own skills.”

This is highly unusual, Byrne says.

“I don’t think the critic’s role is to improve an individual work, or teach or even judge the quality of art,” Byrne says. “The critic’s role is to contextualise, to extend and perhaps … to deepen the conversation around art.”

‘It was very hard to walk back into the theatre the next night’

Whether acting or directing, Mitchell Butel reads all reviews. He finds all worthwhile if the critic has done their job of “neither praising nor blaming, but interrogating whether the intended message of the theatremaker has been communicated.”

He doesn’t share them backstage, though: he knows others prefer to avoid reviews.

He still remembers verbatim the lashings received by 2007’s The Madwoman of Chaillot; a production which he acted in, that “disappoints on so many levels it’s difficult to know where to begin,” (the Age) and that left another reviewer having “never left the theatre feeling so empty” (the Australian.)

“It seems funny now, but it was very hard to walk back into the theatre the next night,” Butel says.

It could have been worse, he says.

“For that particular play, we kind of knew the production hadn’t quite clicked. It’s more disappointing when everybody has worked very hard doing the best possible work they could, yet still the critic doesn’t agree.”

It’s rare, Butel says, that changes will be made to the production if its creators truly believe they have followed their intended path. “Ultimately my allegiance is to the writer and director, and the vision we’ve created together,” he says, advising his peers to “develop a thick skin and appreciate every opinion is subjective”.

Nevertheless, he can think of two instances in which reviews affected his work. Counterintuitively, it was the excellent review that was less helpful than the bad one.

The reviewer said Butel’s depiction of grief over his character’s dead son in the 2008 Brisbane production of Stones in His Pockets was one of the most acutely observed and sensitive moments he’d seen on stage.

“I loved myself a bit for getting that review,” Butel says. “And I got to that moment the following night and the tears didn’t come – I couldn’t find the emotion within me; hubris got in the way. It took me a few shows to get back to the truth of the moment, and away from that self-consciousness.”

Meanwhile, Jason Blake’s review of Butel’s performance in 2010’s The Grenade as “stuck in one gear” – that gear being “caffeinated” – proved more helpful. It led him to adjust his performance.

“The next night I thought: I might just take that down a little bit, maybe pop a Valium,” he says laughing.

‘We changed the play – and I took further acting lessons’

Blake had a similar effect on actor Yannick Lawry in his 2016 performance of The Screwtape Letters; his review suggested Lawry failed to make a complete connection with his fellow actor or audience.

Reviewers don’t write up a show with the intention of submitting director’s notes.

Jason Blake

“It stopped short of saying the show was boring – but it hit hard,” Lawry says. “[So] we worked on the characterisation and added a direct address of the audience.” And the actor took some further classes, too, to build more connection into his craft.

Blake says he would be surprised if this was often the case.

“Reviewers don’t write up a show with the intention of submitting director’s notes,” he says. “As a rule, a show is what it is by opening night.

“Productions do evolve over the course of the season, but that’s almost always the result of performers experiencing in-the-moment feedback from the audience.”

‘It was brutal’

Saro Lusty-Cavallari’s first production of The Great Australian Play was given a “brutal” review by Van Badham in the Guardian, but in pitching another run of it at the Old Fitz recently, the director “owned rather than hid from” what he calls the “most high-profile review of my career.”

When quotes from Badham’s review appeared on the deck during the presentation pitching the play to the theatre for a new season, “sad music was played to show the same self-deprecating humour you’ll find in the play”.

The production’s second season even referenced the review in the script.

“The play itself is very meta, and is about the failure of making art, Lusty-Cavallari says. “We mainly stuck to a similar script, but we did write in a line about receiving ‘the worst review of our careers’ – a reference to Badham’s critical pan.”

Negative reviews can torment playwrights years after publication.

Playwright Melanie Tait’s first show, The Vegemite Tales, garnered a haunting review: one star in the Scotsman at the Edinburgh festival.

“It was devastating,” Tait says.

Despite the play selling out in London and Edinburgh, that one review, Tait says, “didn’t help me, or spur me on. It just backed up my immature notions of being worthless and a rubbish artist.”

Even today, thinking about it makes her anxious. “I was 23. I didn’t write another play until I was 38. I’m 42 now – it kept me away from doing the work that fills my soul for nearly 20 years. I was just so embarrassed.”

Returning, as she did, to playwriting, has vindicated her path.

Her critically acclaimed play The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race is currently being filmed for one of the major streaming services.

“I’m still pretty terrified of reviews,” she says, but adds, “I don’t attach my worth as an artist to critiques quite as much. If a company wants to program my play, an audience wants to see it and is moved by it, and tells their friends to see it? That’s the review I care most about.”

Latest Stories

  • Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

    Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams. The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots. The early game that traditionally features the Lions (4-6) is more interesting now that Detroit has won three straight games. The visiting Buffalo Bills (7-3) are among the NFL’s best teams and already won a game in the same stadium after a blizzard fo

  • 'I know I can shoot': Malachi Flynn on remaining confident in himself

    Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses gaining confidence with additional minutes, trusting in his abilities, Jeff Dowtin catching his eye a few years ago and how he celebrated Thanksgiving.

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. “

  • Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Pens past Flames

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Malkin, who was recognized for playing his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday, flipped a backhander over Dan Vlader’s glove. After Malkin scored, he threw his stick into the crowd and celebrated with his teammates. Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored in the tiebreaker for the Penguins, who improved to 6-1-1 in their l

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Heinicke builds Air Jordan collection win by Washington win

    ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking over for Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback. He has four new pairs of sneakers to show for it. In a tradition he began last year, Heinicke gets himself a pair of Air Jordans in the colors of every team he and the Commanders beat. Their success and Heinicke's popularity among players and fans has made the “Js” a viral sensation well beyond the locker room. “I never really meant it to get this big, but I am enjoyi

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • NL champ Phillies extend President Dombrowski through 2027

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The National League champion Philadelphia Phillies gave team President Dave Dombrowski a three-year contract extension that takes him through the 2027 season. “This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base,"

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Maple Leafs acquire defenceman Conor Timmins from Coyotes

    The Maple Leafs have made a move to add some depth on defence, while parting ways with a 6-foot-9 centre prospect.

  • Dallas defense turning Cowboys into championship contenders

    The Dallas Cowboys finally appear to have combined a potent offense led by Dak Prescott with an all-action defense, making them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile