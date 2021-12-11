'It's devastating': See the damage of the tornado that tore through Kentucky and other states

Tornadoes and severe weather resulted in the destruction of homes and buildings through Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas as a powerful storm system tore through the area Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Officials feared dozens were killed.

Rescue crews were still sorting through debris on Saturday morning with a particular focus on a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, where employees were working when the storm hit. At least one person died after the tornado ripped off the roof of an Amazon facility in Illinois.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke after the tornadoes tore through western Kentucky and said he expects 70 to 100 deaths. If so, the tornadoes will go down as the deadliest tornado event in state history.

"We're going to lose over 50 people, probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100," Beshear said. "It's devastating."

Damage in Mayfield, Kentucky

Town center of #Mayfield is basically gone. Just about every building destroyed. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/AarC3DHyFM — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) December 11, 2021

Pictures from Mayfield KY. pic.twitter.com/CNMyGsk3MX — Phil 870 (@BigPhil870) December 11, 2021

Video from the candle factory in Mayfield, Ky. (📸:Brandon Robbins) Gov. Beshear confirmed at least 50 deaths in western Ky. following tornadoes Friday night>>> https://t.co/BuQpMh0rSu pic.twitter.com/GK4IlwzZKa — KFVS News (@kfvsnews) December 11, 2021

Damage to buildings in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 11, 2021.

The County Courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky was destroyed by a tornado.Dec. 11, 2021

People search through a tornado-damaged building on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities.

A tornado destroyed the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.

A train tanker car lies in the middle of storm damage near Earlington, Ky. A train derailed nearby.

Damage in Illinois

First responders surround an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Edwardsville, Illinois, on December 10, 2021, after it was hit by a tornado. - Tornadoes ripped through half a dozen states overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving at least 50 people feared dead in a devastated city in Kentucky and around 100 trapped in the partially collapsed Amazon warehouse.

First responders work outside an Amazon fulfillment center after it was heavily damaged when a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A heavily damaged Amazon fulfillment center is seen Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. A large section of the roof of the building was ripped off and walls collapsed when strong storms moved through area Friday night.

Damage in Tennessee

Residents along Murrell Rd. survey the damage from overnight storms that ripped through their community Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Dickson Co. , Tenn.

A house lies demolished along Murrell Rd. after overnight storms ripped through the community Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Dickson Co., Tenn.

Storm damage at Mt. Juliet's Willoughby Station on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

Damage from the overnight storms in Dickson County on Dec. 11.

A house lies demolished along Murrell Rd. after overnight storms ripped through the community, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Dickson Co., Tenn. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.

Murrell Rd. resident Keith Kruse surveys the damage from overnight storms that ripped through his community, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Dickson Co., Tenn. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday.

