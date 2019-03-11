Devastating ear-flick earns Portland's Chara an ejection

Diego Chará takes the walk of shame after his ejection. (AP)

Soccer is a magnificent game, each match its own tiny drama, each season an epic worthy of a 12-episode Netflix commitment. That said, there are aspects of the game that aren’t ever going to sit well with a certain segment of American fandom, and if you fall into that rub-some-dirt-in-it-and-play-hurt segment, well, you’re not going to like this.

Our story: Los Angeles FC was in the 72nd minute of a severe shivering of the Portland Timbers, leading 4-1. It’s been a rough season so far for Portland, the defending Western Conference champion still seeking its first victory of the year. Perhaps the frustration just became too much for Portland midfielder Diego Chará, who ran down LAFC’s Diego Rossi and unleashed a devastating ...

... ear flick.

!! Diego Chará got sent off for FLICKING AN OPPONENT'S EAR. (his second yellow) pic.twitter.com/7rcuDG5vjN — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 11, 2019

Dear lord. Such brutality. That ear flick must have crumpled Rossi’s spine, the way he reacted. I mean, the only other reason for Rossi to collapse like someone had swung an axe at his knees was to draw the attention of the ref ... and that couldn’t possibly be, right?

Regardless, the ref did indeed notice, and showed Chará with a yellow card, his second of the game ... which meant, boom, seeya. Chará and his vicious flicking finger were sent to the sidelines for the remainder of the contest, which ended in an LAFC victory. Perhaps that’s for the best. Another ear flick from Chará could have taken off someone’s head.

