‘Devastated’ Taylor Swift issues statement after fan dies at Brazil show

ITaylor Swift has said she is “overwhelmed by grief” after one of the singer’s fans died before her show in Brazil during her ongoing Eras Tour.

Swift, 33, issued a statement on Instagram, mourning the death of 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides ahead of the concert in Rio de Janeiro, writing that she is “devastated”.

“I can’t believe that I’m writing these words, but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” the singer’s message read. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this.

“There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,” Swift continued.

According to Brazilian daily newspaper Folha de S Paulo, Benevides fainted before being revived at the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos.

She was reportedly taken to hospital where the young fan died of cardiac arrest, and her death was confirmed to the newspaper by Benevides’s cousin Estela.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about the from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” Swift added. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” she wrote.

Friday night’s show in Rio de Janeiro was the first of three Eras Tour performances in Brazil, following stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It comes as a dangerous heat wave is currently sweeping Brazil, with Folha reporting the heat index inside the packed stadium reached 60C.

