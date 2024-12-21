“Devastated” Man United star vows to prove his worth after latest injury setback

Manchester United will once again have to cope without Mason Mount who suffered yet another injury ordeal.

After rising through the ranks of Chelsea and cementing himself as a bonafide star for the first team, the 25-year-old sealed a £60M move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2023. But while his arrival came with much fanfare, the attacking midfielder’s time at the club has been impeded by recurring injury ordeals.

Over the past few weeks, new Man United head coach had identified Mount as an excellent player who could have a major role in his tactical system.

But sadly for the attacking midfielder, he only lasted 14 minutes in the Derby clash against Manchester City before succumbing to injury, forcing the Portuguese manager to reshuffle his plans by introducing Kobbie Mainoo and pushing Bruno Fernandes further up the pitch.

This new setback arguably comes at the worst possible timing, as Mount was seemingly on the verge of making his much-anticipated breakthrough at United.

Mason Mount makes a promise to Man United supporters

Mason Mount on the pitch for Man United

Therefore, the player expressed his devastation in a message he posted on social media, but promised the fans to bounce back and showcase his capabilities.

“Words can’t portray how devastated I’m feeling right now, you could probably see the look on my face when it happened. I knew what it meant,” wrote the England international on his personal Instagram account.

“United fans, you may not know me too well yet, but one thing I can guarantee, I will never give up or lose faith.

“I’ve said this before, but I will continue to give everything, get through this tough period and won’t stop until that’s achieved.”

This season, the former Chelsea player has only made 12 appearances across all competitions, and has yet to directly contribute in a goal, something he’ll be looking to change upon his return.