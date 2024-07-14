‘Devastated’ Gareth Southgate refuses to make decision on England future

Gareth Southgate looks distraught at the end of the Euro 2024 final - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Gareth Southgate described himself as being “devastated” as England lost a second successive European Championship final, but refused to make an instant decision on his future as manager.

Former England internationals-turned television pundits, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand all predicted Southgate will leave his post following the 2-1 defeat by Spain in Berlin.

Harry Kane was taken off in the final and Southgate admitted his captain had been below par during the entire tournament.

Bukayo Saka had to be consoled by Southgate at the end, while Jude Bellingham kicked over a drinks container on the touchline after marching off the pitch.

“I am devastated for everyone, the players have been incredible, I am so proud,” said Southgate. “I think they [Spain] were the best team in the tournament. We didn’t keep the ball well enough, but we were in it until the last.”

BBC pundits Lineker and Shearer predicted the final would be Southgate’s last game in charge of England, but the 53-year-old said: “I don’t think now is a good time to make a decision like that. I need to talk to the right people. It’s not for now.”

Ex-England striker Lineker said: “I suspect Gareth Southgate may have had enough. It’s a tough, gruelling job.”

Shearer added: “I suspect it will be Southgate’s last game. From where he took over and where they are now. There will be great disappointment at home. Yes, we could have played more attacking football, but they have got to the final. But when you are here, you have got to get over the line.

“The reality is he got us to a final three years ago and got us to a final here, and hasn’t won. That will hurt him and maybe he will think it’s time for someone else.”

Ferdinand: Manager has to take some stick

Another former England international, Rio Ferdinand, told the BBC that Southgate must take some responsibility for two final defeats.

“You have to look at what talent pool we have and I don’t feel like we are putting them in the best position possible,” said Ferdinand. “I think the manager has to take some stick for that. The FA have got a big decision to make.”

Kane finished the tournament as joint Golden Boot winner with three goals, but he was substituted in all of England’s four knockout games in the Euros and five times in total. The Bayern Munich striker had just one touch in the opposition box across the finals against Italy and Spain.

Kane missed the end of Bayern’s season with a back injury and Southgate said: “Physically, it has been tough for him. He came into the tournament short on games and has not quite reached the level we all would have hoped.

“He’s played a lot of minutes. He’s led the team incredibly well. A lot has fallen on Harry’s shoulders. We just felt we needed to get more pressure on their centre-backs and have the option of a runner in behind.”

Kane was replaced by Ollie Watkins on Sunday night and Southgate added: “The games are hugely demanding and we thought Ollie’s freshness would allow us to press better and offer a press in behind. I thought the substitutes came on and did what we asked them to do.”

Other than Kane, Southgate revealed that some of his other players suffered with fitness issues in the final, including Luke Shaw, who was handed his first start of the tournament.

“So many of our players came into the camp having missed the end of the season. We managed to get Luke through the 90 minutes when he hasn’t played for four months. Kobbie [Mainoo] has done incredibly well. Jude we were about to take off because he was cramping. We were going to replace him with Gallagher. That physical toll is exacerbated when you don’t have the ball. There was a lot stacked against us in terms of having a day less and the extra time periods we have had.”

England’s defeat meant they created an unwanted piece of history by becoming the first country to lose two successive European Championship finals.

‘We didn’t quite keep the ball well enough’

“The team have done the country proud,” said Southgate. “They have reached the first final away from England, a second final in two tournaments, [it] is incredible really. They have played 14 matches in the last two Euros and lost in the last minutes of the 14th game, it is an incredible run but in the moment none of that matters. We came here to win and we haven’t been able to do that.”

Southgate’s team fell behind for a fourth successive knockout game, but, despite Cole Palmer’s equaliser, they could not fight back this time.

Asked if it was a comeback too far for England, Southgate said: “It is easy to say that and there is definitely a disadvantage to having a day less to prepare. But we were still in it come 80 minutes. It is going to take a while to pick the bones out of it really.

“Against Spain you have to keep the ball when you win it back. We were fine defensively in the first half but that takes it out your legs. There’s no hiding from we have had a lot of issues. We have managed to deal with most of them, but we have fallen short.

“The players have got to take enormous credit for getting us as close as they did. I am proud of the way they have fought, represented the shirt with pride, never beaten until five minutes of the last game. We didn’t quite keep the ball well enough, they had more control and that made the difference.”

Southgate sounded a positive note by saying: “England are in a really good position in terms of the experiences they have now and the age of the squad. This squad will be around for the next World Cup. There is a lot to look forward to but that is no consolation.”

In a statement after the defeat, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, said: “We came to Germany to win the tournament, and we didn’t want it to end this way. We are all hurting tonight, but we should be incredibly proud. I would like to thank Gareth, Steve, all of the players and the support team for their huge commitment and hard work to try to win the trophy for the country. They will be more disappointed than anyone to fall just short.

“This is our fourth major tournament final in four years for the Three Lions and the Lionesses, and our ambition to win major tournaments is stronger than ever. Our wonderful fans have supported us with pride and passion here in Germany and back at home. Everyone involved with England wants to make the country proud, and we really appreciate their support.”