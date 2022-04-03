Devastated by drought and economic turmoil, many in Afghanistan near starvation

Holly Rosenkrantz
·8 min read
An activist from the Alkhidmat Foundation, a nonprofit organization, packs food to be sent to Afghanistan in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 23 before the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan. Afghanistan&#39;s people are suffering from some of the worst food shortages in years.
An activist from the Alkhidmat Foundation, a nonprofit organization, packs food to be sent to Afghanistan in Peshawar, Pakistan, on March 23 before the start of the Muslim month of Ramadan. Afghanistan's people are suffering from some of the worst food shortages in years.

Afghanistan has faced grave hunger crises before. Two decades ago, people in the country were so hungry they resorted to eating wild grass.

But the situation in the country now is unprecedented.

Exacerbated by an unusually cold winter and the worst drought in decades, the economic upheaval that came with the Taliban takeover has left 95% of Afghans without enough food. Nine million people are at risk of starvation. Hospitals are full of premature and dying babies, some weighing less than 2 pounds. A new class of urban people are hungry for the first time, as civil servants and teachers stand in line for food and cash assistance.

“Afghans are facing the toxic combination of a brutal winter, a frozen economy and famine risk,” said Amanda Catanzano, the International Rescue Committee’s acting vice president of policy and advocacy.

“With each month that goes by, more Afghans are forced to resort to the unimaginable to survive," she said. "Parents are being forced to make decisions no one should have to consider, including selling off young daughters, so they can buy food for the rest of their children.”

“It is catastrophic,” said Laila Haidari, a former restaurant owner in Kabul who works with girls on their education. “You can see malnutrition in the children everywhere. There are dozens and dozens of people standing in front of bakeries, just begging for help and begging for some basic bread. They line the roads.”

A shattered economy

When the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, the United States and other countries halted international aid and froze Afghanistan’s assets – sending the economy into a free fall.

Marzia lost her job washing clothes in people’s houses, and her husband lost his job in a bakery. With nine mouths to feed in her home – including four children and other relatives – Marzia’s family often eats just one meal a day. They turned to donations from the International Rescue Committee to help them stay alive.

Marzia received 26,000 afghanis as part of the IRC's winter cash program to help her prepare for the winter. (That equals about $294.)

USA TODAY is not using Marzia's full name for safety reasons.

It’s not enough money to feed everyone. When parents are sick and sometimes unable to walk, it is hard to make the funds cover the barest of needs.

“There are so many challenges preparing food for our family,” she said in a phone interview from Kabul.

When a finance executive in Kabul – not named for his protection – went to visit relatives, he found the children in the family unable to talk. “They hadn’t eaten anything in 48 hours,” he said.

A record number of Afghans are going hungry

The number of people who don’t have enough to eat is the highest recorded in Afghanistan and the largest globally. Food prices have soared. Since June, the price of wheat flour jumped 53%, cooking oil rose 39% and sugar climbed 36%, according to the United Nations’ World Food Program. The country’s wheat harvest is likely to be as much as 25% below average this year, hurt by the drought and farmers abandoning their land in rural areas under extreme weather conditions.

Heavy snow blankets the country, making it tough to gather wood daily to burn for cooking. Basic staples of nutrition – dairy, meat, green vegetables and fruit – are nearly impossible to obtain. People skip meals, so they can save what food they have for the family members who need it most. Babies are particularly hard hit; 1 million children are in danger of dying from malnutrition.

“It is the speed, scale and source of the crisis that is so extreme,” said Jacob Kurtzer, director and senior fellow with the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Humanitarian Agenda. “Previous hunger emergencies in Afghanistan and elsewhere have been the result of climate factors which are a slow onset, but you can see it coming.”

“What makes Afghanistan’s situation so tragic is that its humanitarian crisis, as bad as it is, doesn’t represent the full extent of the problem,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director and senior associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center. “Afghanistan has a broken economy that’s on the verge of collapse. The country is dangerously low on liquidity, there’s little money in the country, and not much relief is in sight because the international financial aid on which Afghanistan heavily depends has been reduced to a trickle, because of sanctions.

"This means that even if the humanitarian crisis abates, a bigger problem looms. And in fact, so long as the liquidity problems aren’t addressed, the humanitarian situation won’t truly improve. In effect, food aid and other humanitarian support, as vital as they are, won’t amount to more than a band-aid if more isn’t done.”

Afghan refugees get TPS: Biden administration grants TPS for Afghanistan, protecting refugees from deportation

Foreign aid disappears as sanctions punish Afghanistan

In this case, much of the crisis stems from political factors that unfolded quickly. Afghanistan’s shaky economy collapsed when the Taliban took over in August, and Western counties reacted with punishing sanctions. The United States froze central bank assets in Afghanistan and imposed financial penalties, paralyzing the country’s banking system. Salaries paid through foreign aid – for soldiers, civil servants, teachers, health workers and other public employees – disappeared.

Afghanistan depended on Western support for 20 years. Six months ago, more than 40% of the economy – and 75% of the government’s public spending – came from international aid from countries including the United States, Catanzano said.

“The international community, overnight, halted its development support while freezing Afghan assets overseas,” Catanzano said. Sanctions, which are meant to target the Taliban, have chilled almost all economic activity.

“While those in power in Afghanistan have much to answer for, it is these policy choices of the international community that are the proximate cause of the crisis we face today,” she said.

Relief workers said the aid they can provide is not enough.

Haidari, the former restaurant owner who focuses on educating girls, noted that in the height of the winter, she worked with a group that provided coal for families to heat their homes. Taxis did not have enough fuel to help her transport the coal.

“We had to get a cart,” she said. “When we asked people to help with the cart, they begged for food. One very young man said he had not even been able to take a single wheat bread home for three days.”

Men wait in a line to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 3, 2021.
Men wait in a line to receive cash at a money distribution organized by the World Food Program in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 3, 2021.

The role of the Biden administration

Catanzano and others call on the Biden administration to counter the unfolding crisis after it froze $9 billion that belonged to the Afghan government, most of which was in foreign reserves. Military commanders, ambassadors who used to work in the country and aid groups push President Joe Biden to consider relaxing the policy, and lawmakers from both political parties implored him to provide aid.

Though Biden signed an executive order Feb. 11 to free up money from the frozen assets for Afghanistan aid, it’s not enough to address one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, said Shah Mehrabi, a member of the Afghan central bank’s board. He suggested that the Biden administration authorize a limited and monitored release of about $150 million a month from the bank’s overseas reserves.

“The reserves belong to the Afghan people,” Mehrabi said. “Many more people will be driven to starvation unless the reserves are released.” The funds could help stabilize the country’s currency, he said. Otherwise, “higher prices will exacerbate the poverty situation.”

Biden's 'betrayal': Backlash erupts on plan to split Afghanistan's frozen assets with 9/11 victims

The U.N. Development Program projected that 97% of Afghans could be living below the poverty line by mid-2022. The effects will be felt for generations; almost half of all people in Afghanistan are younger than 15, one of the world’s youngest populations.

In some areas, the Biden administration has been helpful, Catanzano said. For example, the Treasury Department clarified the range of humanitarian activities that are not subject to sanctions.

“But there is little clarity about commercial activities,” she said. “Afghanistan depends on imports for 80% of its electricity and nearly all fuel. The chilling effect, on suppliers and their financial backers, is obvious.”

Mehrabi and Catanzano said Afghanistan needs more than humanitarian aid.

“Humanitarian aid is not a substitute for a functional economy or banking system,” Catanzano said. “Aid cannot make up for an economy deprived of oxygen, and the needs will outstrip our ability to respond without a change in policy.”

Afghan experts emphasized that the reasons for the hunger crisis are multifaceted, but the impact of the particularly harsh winter should not be underestimated.

“There are large parts of the country that become functionally unreachable in the winter,” Kurtzer said. “What we have to do is take the preparations now so that when conditions permit, the humanitarian and economic activity can resume. That spring is on the horizon. That is a sign of hope.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Afghanistan's famine risk grows after hard winter, Taliban takeover

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taliban bans drug cultivation, including lucrative opium

    The Taliban announced on Sunday a ban on the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan, the world's biggest opium producer. "As per the decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country," according to an order from the Taliban's supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban banned poppy growing towards the end of their last rule in 2000 as they sought international legitimacy, but faced a popular backlash and later mostly changed their stance, according to experts.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • World Cup excitement bringing local families together after pandemic quiet

    For many soccer fans in Waterloo region, the fast-approaching World Cup is a time when families come together to bond over their love for the sport. The tournament's even more significant now that the Canadian men's soccer team secured their spot in the World Cup by beating Jamaica on Sunday. Wednesday's game against Panama is the team's final one in the qualifying round. "I'm excited that Canada ... has a chance and there are some good players there. That's what's kind of piquing my interest,"

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Flames' Gaudreau named second star, Habs' Caufield top rookie for March

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie. Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth car

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Player who attacked official during game banned from Hockey Quebec, Hockey Canada

    A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the idle

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • FIFA 2026 in Edmonton could generate millions in economic spinoff

    The province could reap economic benefits for years if Edmonton wins its bid to co-host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2026, Explore Edmonton says. The city corporation, mandated with attracting visitors and events to the city, estimates the bid could translate to $750 million in economic impact. "Our projections are conservative," Daniel St. Pierre, director of strategic communications, told CBC News Wednesday. "We estimate that this will bring about $750 million, give or take, into Al

  • Mountain biking for mental and physical health

    This boy started riding since the age of two and has now made some impressive developments.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f