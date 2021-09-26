Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Late Legend Starred in an English Film That Never Released In India? Here's Where You Can Watch It Online!

Dev Anand was an actor par excellence. In the 40 and 50s, there was no one as charming as him. He had an air of confidence that was unmatched. His lover boy image made many swoon over him. Even when he was past his prime, he had a disarming way of serenading not just women but men too. He has put Hindi Cinema on the global map with his much-talked about film Guide. Such was his prowess and popularity that even Hollywood came knocking at his door. Dev Anand played the lead in The Evil Within, a Indo-Filipino English film which was distributed by 20th Century Fox. But alas, it never got a release in his home country. Shekhar Kapur Cites Examples of Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand Launching Rishi Kapoor, Vijay Anand, Says ‘Not About Nepotism, It’s About Opening Gates to New Talent’

The Evil Within saw Dev Anand team up with America actor Rod Perry to eradicate opium trade. The film was directed by Filipino director Lamberto V Avellana and starred Vietnamese actress Kieu Chinh. In fact, the movie had many Navketan regulars like Zeenat Aman, Prem Nath, Iftekar including cinematographer Fali Mistry who worked on Guide.



If this doesn't peak your interest much, let us tell you that Dev Anand's character was modeled like a James Bond. Now that we have your attention, let us tell you that you can watch the film on YouTube.