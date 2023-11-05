Deutsche Telekom's (ETR:DTE) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) has announced that the dividend on 15th of April will be increased to €0.77, which will be 10% higher than last year's payment of €0.70 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 3.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Deutsche Telekom's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Deutsche Telekom's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 95.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of €0.70 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Deutsche Telekom Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Deutsche Telekom has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.7% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Deutsche Telekom Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Deutsche Telekom that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

