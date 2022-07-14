Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank hires 4 bankers in Americas

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's International Private Bank on Thursday hired four bankers in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The new hires will help the bank strengthen its commercial real estate and structured lending businesses, according to the memo, the content of which was confirmed by a company spokesperson.

The German bank's IPB unit offers advisory and wealth management services to high net-worth clients.

Lisa Shenwick, David Addison and Gregory Zann have joined as both directors and structured lenders, while Brian Han has been named vice president, Deutsche Bank said in the memo.

Shenwick and Addison will be part of the New York team, while Zann and Han will be with the Miami and Los Angeles teams, respectively, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)