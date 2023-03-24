Deutsche Bank shares drop amid global jitters over banks

The Canadian Press
·5 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shares in Deutsche Bank fell sharply Friday, dragging down other major European banks and leading German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to express confidence in the country’s largest lender after fears about the global financial system sent fresh shudders through the market.

Deutsche Bank shares were down 7% in late afternoon trading on the German stock exchange after falling as much as 14%. That followed a steep rise in the cost to insure bondholders against the bank defaulting on its debts, known as credit default swaps.

Rising costs on insuring debt were also a prelude to Swiss lender Credit Suisse's government-backed rescue by rival UBS. That hastily arranged takeover Sunday aimed to stem the upheaval in the global financial system after the collapse of two U.S. banks and jitters about Credit Suisse's long-running troubles led its shares to tank and customers to pull out their money.

Asked whether Deutsche Bank could be the next Credit Suisse, Scholz said, “There is no reason to worry.”

“Deutsche Bank has thoroughly modernized and reorganized its business and is a very profitable bank,” Scholz said after a European Union summit in Brussels.

Like Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank is one of 30 globally significant financial institutions, with international rules requiring it to hold higher levels of capital reserves because its failure could cause widespread losses.

Other major European banks also fell Friday, with Germany's Commerzbank down 4.9%, France's Societe Generale off 6%, and Austria’s Raiffeisen down 7%.

Markets have been rattled by fears that other banks may have unexpected troubles like U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank, which went under after customers pulled their money and it suffered uninsured losses because of higher interest rates.

Credit Suisse's troubles, including a $5.5 billion loss on dealings with a private investment fund, predated the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, but depositors and investors fled after the U.S. failures focused less-friendly attention on banks and a key Credit Suisse investor refused to put up more money.

Deutsche Bank has turned in 10 straight quarters of profit, including 5.7 billion euros ($6.1 billion) last year, improving its fortunes under CEO Christian Sewing.

Before that, the bank went through a long stretch of low profitability and troubles with regulators going back to the 2008 global financial crisis, including a $7.2 billion penalty from U.S. authorities for misleading buyers of complex mortgage-backed securities that later went sour.

Despite the rebound under Sewing, the bank was “a natural candidate” for a market selloff because of its previous troubles, large, sometimes complex holdings and market skepticism about its future profits, said Sascha Steffen, professor of finance at the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.

The market values the bank at less than the assets on its balance sheet, he said: “That means investors are still very worried about what are the risks that the bank has on its balance sheet or its earnings potential going forward, and that’s not good."

Big global banks have sold off more than smaller ones in recent financial turmoil, he said.

“It’s contagion — it’s lack of confidence, a lack of trust," Steffen said.

The selloff “might also be more emotionally driven, so to speak, rather than based on facts, but this is something that had to be expected" based on its history and performance after the global financial crisis, he said.

Davide Oneglia at investment strategy research provider TS Lombard said it wasn't surprising that “the next bank in the firing line is now Deutsche Bank." It was associated with Credit Suisse in the past because of "managerial/strategic failures and involvement in many financial scandals” despite its recent profits.

“Whether this is just a reflection of investors’ anxiety at the end of a very stressful week, some technical market factor, or signs of more problems to come for the weakest European banks, it’s still too early to say,” he said.

However, the selloff of European bank shares “continues to appear more related to lack of confidence than fundamentals.”

Stuart Graham and Leona Li, analysts at global financial research firm Autonomous, said that “Deutsche is in robust shape.”

“We are relatively relaxed in view of Deutsche’s robust capital and liquidity positions,” they said.

Its holdings of derivatives — often complex investments whose price is tied to other assets — are “well known” and “just not very scary, in our view,” Graham and Li said.

European officials say banks in the European Union's regulatory system — which doesn't include Credit Suisse — are resilient and have no direct exposure to Silicon Valley and little to Credit Suisse.

Efforts to strengthen banking regulation in recent years “puts us all in a position to say that European banking supervision and the financial system are robust and stable and that we have resilient capitalization of European banks,” Scholz said.

European leaders, who played down any risk of a possible banking crisis at a summit Friday, say the financial system is in good shape because they require broad adherence to tougher requirements to keep ready cash on hand to cover deposits.

International negotiators agreed to those rules following the 2008 global financial crisis triggered by the failure of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers. U.S. regulators exempted midsize banks, including Silicon Valley Bank, from those safeguards.

The reassurances, however, have not stopped investors from selling the shares amid more general concerns about how global banks will weather the current climate of rising interest rates.

Though higher interest rates should increase bank profits by boosting what they can earn over what they pay on deposits, some long-term investments can sharply lose value and cause losses unless the banks took precautions to hedge those investments.

David Mchugh, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • U.S. housing: Active listings up 15.4% year-over-year as demand grows

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the chart of the day.

  • St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard remains confident in U.S. banking

    Yahoo Finance’s Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss St. Louis Fed President Bullard’s remarks on the Fed’s FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

  • Elon Musk was reportedly 'furious' at ChatGPT's popularity after he left the company behind it, OpenAI, years ago

    Elon Musk has since called OpenAI a "ruthless corporate monopoly" that lost its values years after he fell out with its other cofounder, Sam Altman.

  • Exclusive-UniCredit leaning towards repaying AT1 bond in June - source

    MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit is leaning towards repaying a perpetual bond at the earliest opportunity in June, a source close to the matter told Reuters, in a move to show it has ample capital while keeping funding costs in check as markets reel from a crisis of confidence. UniCredit in recent weeks put in a request with European Central Bank supervisors to repay a 1.25 billion euro 6.625% perpetual bond on June 3, the first opportunity it has to redeem it, the source said. The bond reversed earlier losses after the Reuters report to hit a session high of 97.

  • Fed's policy rate will need to rise as bank stress eases, Bullard says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will likely need to raise interest rates higher than expected as U.S. regulators' "swift" response eases stress in the banking sector while the economy and inflation remain stronger than expected, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday. Bullard, speaking to reporters, said he had raised his estimate of how high the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate needs to rise by the end of 2023 by a quarter of a percentage point to a 5.50%-5.75% range, even as the bulk of his colleagues this week kept their estimates steady at a level between 5.00% and 5.25%. An advocate of reaching an endpoint for rates higher and faster than many of his peers, Bullard said he lifted his rate projection "in reaction to the stronger economic news and also on the assumption that the financial stress abates in the weeks and months ahead."

  • Goldman Sachs: Should it be punished for its role in the Silicon Valley Bank debacle?

    I’d like to suggest an approach for our political leaders to take on the role that Goldman Sachs played in the collapse of SVB: figure out how much money Goldman made by buying $24 billion of securities from SVB at a below-market price. And then to demand that Goldman turn over that profit to the federal government.

  • Polish coal miners protest EU methane reduction regulations

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish coal miners angered by a European Union directive aiming to reduce methane emissions protested noisily Friday before the EU office in Warsaw saying it will deprive them of their jobs. Some 300 miners chanted “Thieves” and used smoke flares and sirens to draw attention to their protest in the downtown area of Poland's capital. Traffic was temporarily closed in the area. Protesting miners from the Solidarity 80 union said recent climate recommendations for the 27-membe

  • Republican senators could be stuck in the minority 'for the rest of the decade' if GOP doesn't flip chamber in 2024, campaign chair warns

    NRSC Chair Sen. Steve Daines said the stakes are high for the GOP in 2024, particularly after "candidate quality" issues hobbled the party in 2022.

  • Dollar steadies near seven-week low; Fed set to pause?

    AUD/USD traded 0.1% higher at 0.6691, USD/JPY fell 0.4% to 130.26, while USD/CNY rose 0.4% to 6.8487.

  • 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years

    These TSX industry leaders look cheap today and pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. The post 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 5 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of March

    These dividend stocks all have earnings coming up that could see share prices rise higher, so get in on a deal and higher dividend while you can. The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the End of March appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Sitting on $10K? Invest in This TSX Stock for a Chance at $160K in 10 Years

    Stocks are down, but don't count them out. TFSA investors should continue to invest in strong companies that should recover strong. The post Sitting on $10K? Invest in This TSX Stock for a Chance at $160K in 10 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • U.S. Investors: The Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in the SVB Fallout

    TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock got overly pummeled following recent volatility in the U.S. banking scene. The post U.S. Investors: The Canadian Bank Stock to Buy in the SVB Fallout appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good

    I’m looking to snatch up undervalued and underrated bank stocks like Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) in the final weeks of March. The post 2 Under-the-Radar Canadian Banks I’m Buying While the Buying Is This Good appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal)

    2 TSX stocks that could outperform in the long term. The post 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy for Peace of Mind (and a Crazy-Good Deal) appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Instead of Sitting on Cash

    These two TSX stocks are my top choices if you want companies that are going to recover quickly after a potential recession. The post 2 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Instead of Sitting on Cash appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • To Make $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 14,395 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Canadian investors hungry for passive income in a volatile market could reach their goals with Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX:TF). The post To Make $10,000 in Annual Passive Income, Buy 14,395 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 TSX That Could Break Through the Roof in 2023

    Are you interested in stocks that could break through the roof in 2023? Here are two top picks! The post <strong>2 TSX That Could Break Through the Roof in 2023</strong> appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

    The TSX telecom sector has some great high-yielding companies up for grabs. The post 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Why fixed-rate mortgage holders will be the worst hit by rising rates

    Just hours after the Bank of England announced a 0.25 percentage point increase in the base rate, Nationwide Building Society said it will cut some of its fixed-rate deals by up to 0.45 percentage points.