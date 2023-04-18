Deutsche Bank President von Rohr will not renew contract after Oct 2023

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank President Karl von Rohr will not renew his contract as member of the management board, which runs out at the end of October 2023, the German bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Deutsche Bank will provide an update concerning Karl von Rohr’s succession in the Management Board in the near future," the bank added.

Bank's fund arm DWS said von Rohr would step down as its chairman when his contract with the bank expires.

Deutsche Bank asked von Rohr to stand for re-election to the DWS Supervisory Board at the AGM on June 15 and remain a member of the board for the full remainder of his term.

Karl von Rohr was appointed as a member of the Management Board on November 1, 2015 and became President in April 2018.

