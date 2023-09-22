Deutsche Bank hires internet banker Withey from Barclays - sources

By Milana Vinn

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has hired Ainslee Withey, a Barclays technology banker, as a managing director in its technology investment banking group for internet dealmaking, according to people familiar with the matter.

Withey, who spent 15 years at Barclays and focused on internet investment banking, will be based in San Francisco and report to Deutsche's co-head of technology, media and telecoms (TMT) investment banking, Ajay Shah, the sources said, adding that she will start her new role in December.

Deutsche declined to comment, while Barclays did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Withey started her investment banking career at Lehman Brothers in 2005 and joined Barclays three years later. Withey's hiring comes as Deutsche attempts to boost its dealmaking franchise in the Americas.

In July, Deutsche hired 50 senior bankers in the origination and advisory business of its global investment bank.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)