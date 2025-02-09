Detry holds five-shot lead at Phoenix Open

Thomas Detry is looking to win his maiden title on the PGA Tour [Getty Images]

Phoenix Open - third-round leaderboard

-18 T Detry (Bel); -13 M Kim (US), J Spieth (US), D Berger (US), R Hojgaard (Den); -12 M McNealy

Selected others: -11 R MacIntyre (Sco); -10 S Scheffler (US); -9 J Thomas (US)

Belgium's Thomas Detry is in position for the first PGA Tour title of his career after extending his lead to five shots at the Phoenix Open.

The 32-year-old, who has finished runner-up twice in 65 events, started the day with a two-shot lead in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Seven birdies, including five on the first nine holes, saw him go round in 65 to reach 18 under par overall.

Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger, Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim are all tied second on 13 under.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre matched Detry's round of 65 and is seven shots off the lead, with world number one Scottie Scheffler a further shot behind.