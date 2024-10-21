Detroit visits New York after Copp's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (2-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the New York Islanders after Andrew Copp scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators.

New York is 2-1-2 overall and 1-0-1 at home. The Islanders have a 2-0-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Detroit has gone 1-1-0 in road games and 2-3 overall. The Red Wings have a -3 scoring differential, with 14 total goals scored and 17 conceded.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson has two goals and one assist for the Islanders. Maxim Tsyplakov has over the past 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat has two goals and two assists for the Red Wings. Albert Johansson has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-1-2, averaging 1.3 goals, two assists, one penalty and two penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 2-3-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.3 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press