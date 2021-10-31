Detroit visits Brooklyn on 3-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Nets -12.5; over/under is 215

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Brooklyn looking to stop its three-game road slide.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Nets averaged 118.6 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

Detroit went 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Paul Millsap: out (personal), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: day to day (illness).

Pistons: Isaiah Livers: day to day (right foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press