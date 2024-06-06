Detroit Tigers' Kenta Maeda leaves game with apparent injury after throwing 2 pitches

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Kenta Maeda left his road start against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night after throwing two pitches.

Maeda, 36, threw a four-seam fastball for a strike and a slider for a ball, after which he winced. Catcher Jake Rogers headed to the mound, and manager A.J. Hinch, trainer Ryne Eubanks and interpreter Daichi Sekizaki headed there from the dugout. During the subsequent conference, Maeda rubbed his right side.

Maeda took a few warmup pitches. He then headed for the dugout with Hinch, Eubanks and Sekizaki.

Maeda is 2-2 with a 6.25 ERA in nine starts. He signed as a free agent with the Tigers in November following four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and three with the Minnesota Twins.

Wednesday's outing was his third since coming off the injured list with a viral infection. He was making his 200th major league appearance, the 12th among Japanese-born pitchers to reach that milestone.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

The Associated Press