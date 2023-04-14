Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez benched after back-to-back baserunning errors

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez headed to the showers early after two consecutive base-running errors in Thursday night's matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Báez was pulled following the second inning after he was doubled off at second base after losing track of the number of outs. He legged out a double off Toronto's Chris Bassitt – his first extra-base hit of the season – at the top of the second inning after getting a delayed start out of the batter's box watching what he thought was a home run.

Akil Baddoo lined out to center field in the Tigers' next at-bat, but it appeared Báez didn't realize that was only the second out of the inning. He ran on contact and didn't tag up before advancing to third, running into a double play to end the inning.

Báez was visibly frustrated as he headed back to the dugout.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch and Báez took a quick trip to the clubhouse after the inning. When Báez emerged, he emptied sunflower seeds out his pockets, untucked his jersey, grabbed his glove and headed back for the clubhouse, signaling the end of his night.

Nick Maton switched from third to shortstop to replace Baez, while Jonathan Schoop entered at third. The Tigers won the game, 3-1.

Báez currently has a career-low .122 batting average, with eight strikeouts, five hits and no home runs in 41 at-bats.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Javier Baez benched by Tigers after back-to-back baserunning errors