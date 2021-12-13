Detroit takes on New York, aims to end 3-game skid

New York Islanders (7-11-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (13-12-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +105, Islanders -125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its three-game skid when the Red Wings play New York.

The Red Wings are 7-6-2 in conference play. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 4.9 assists per game, led by Moritz Seider averaging 0.6.

The Islanders are 3-8-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York serves 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Detroit won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with a plus-nine in 20 games this season. Dylan Larkin has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with nine goals and has 11 points. Mathew Barzal has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Islanders: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols), Marc Staal: out (covid-19).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

