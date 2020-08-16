Detroit’s star activist adds BLM rally to her 50 years of rebellion

Defying Covid-19 and advancing years, Leni Sinclair left home recently to join a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Detroit. “It was exhilarating,” the 80-year-old rock photographer and radical activist of 1960s counterculture said last week. “But I did my marching 50 years ago.”

Sinclair spoke to the Observer about how she has been watching closely the current challenges to racial inequities, environmental carelessness and entrenched institutional and political decadence. Earlier this week, in what could be seen as a fulfilment of the 60s social progress movements, Kamala Harris, the California senator and daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, was selected as Joe Biden’s vice-presidential pick – an echo that reverberated again with the political ticket’s choice of campaign theme song: Curtis Mayfield’s 1970 classic Move On Up.

Nobody could understand that we were white and progressive, and that had terrible consequences

Harris is not the first Black candidate to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. The 60s inspired their own: Shirley Chisholm, the first Black female member of Congress, who ran in 1972 under the slogan: “Unbought and Unbossed.” Sinclair’s interest in the present lies in her part in forming the White Panther party, a correspondent to Huey Newton’s Black Panthers, the group that promoted black self-determination, which was in some ways parallel to the anti-police violence and empowerment goals expressed by Black Lives Matter leaders. “Don’t come running to our aid, don’t throw money saying, here, take this and fix the problem. No. Fix your problem,” Hawk Newsome, ounder of the Black Lives Matter of greater New York, said last month.

“Sometimes I think, where is the Black Panther party now we need them?” Sinclair says. “Thankfully, some white people are waking up to what’s been happening in this country for a long time. The whole country is turning into the panthers.”

Together with her husband, John Sinclair, the native-American activist Lawrence “Pun” Plamondon and the Detroit band the MC5, their roadies and elements from the artists’ workshop, Sinclair started the White Panthers without approval from Newton and co-founder Bobby Seale. They had heard the panthers didn’t want white people involved but they “should start their own organisation if they want to help us”.

“We were already organising white people who wanted change, so we called ourselves the White Panthers,” Sinclair recalls. The group defined itself with a 10-point plan that called for “fighting for a clean planet and the freeing of political prisoners”, with additional aims of “rock ’n’roll, dope, sex in the streets and the abolishing of capitalism”.

The Black Panthers, too, were unimpressed – “they called us psychedelic clowns,” says Sinclair – at least until the group started distributing the Black Panther newsletter in south-east Detroit.

Later, the two groups held political education classes and “got on the same wavelength”. The Black Panthers later reversed the White Panthers’ Gary Grimshaw-designed big cat for their revolutionary symbol. Still, the name of the group sowed confusion, says Sinclair. “Nobody could understand that we were white and progressive, and that had terrible consequences.”

Sinclair had emigrated to the US from East Germany in 1959, two years before the Berlin Wall was erected. In East Germany, her brother, Erhard Arndt, was arrested by the Stasi and imprisoned for a year and a half after word spread that the White Panthers were a reactionary nationalist group. “The movie The Lives of Others could have been about my brother,” Sinclair says. “It irks me to this day. Those people who spied on him should be put in jail.”

Sinclair remembers being in Detroit in 1967 when the city was consumed by anti-racist protests that left 43 dead, over 1,000 injured, more than 7,000 arrested and 2,000 buildings destroyed over three days. The band Motor City 5 (known as the MC5), managed by her husband John, hung a “Burn Baby, Burn” banner from the communal Detroit Artists’ Workshop Society house they shared with the (Psychedelic) Stooges. The collective – whose 1964 manifesto shows them as in some ways a template for San Francisco’s communal movement – took the sign down as the destruction unfolded.

Story continues