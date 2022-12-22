Detroit Red Wings' Friday game vs. Ottawa Senators postponed till February

"It's the weather, right?"

That was Dylan Larkin's comment as the Detroit Red Wings awaited word on whether they would head to Ottawa or start their Christmas vacation a day early. The answer: Enjoy making merry at home.

Right around 11 a.m. Thursday, the NHL announced the Dec. 23 between the Wings and the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre has been postponed, and rescheduled to Feb. 27, due to severe winter weather expected to impact the area.

The Wings already were scheduled to play the Senators in Ottawa on Feb. 28, so this postponement eases travel requirements.

The Wings at least ended a six-game skid before the Dec. 24-26 break, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-4, Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

After the game, Larkin was asked about the possibility of not having to travel to Ottawa after Thursday's practice. The league already had postponed Friday's game scheduled between the Bolts and Sabres in Buffalo.

"You monitor it," Larkin said. "We're prepared for anything."

Red Wings left wing Elmer Soderblom (right) defends Senators right wing Drake Batherson in the second period Dec. 17, 2022, in Detroit.

The Wings' AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, also had their Friday home game against the Cleveland Monsters postponed.

The Wings (14-11-7) next play Wednesday at Pittsburgh, followed by a Dec. 29 date at Buffalo.

