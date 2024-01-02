Detroit plays Utah on 15-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (3-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (15-19, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Utah looking to break its 15-game road losing streak.

The Jazz have gone 10-5 in home games. Utah has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pistons have gone 1-16 away from home. Detroit is 2-19 against opponents over .500.

The Jazz are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Jazz average 110.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 117.9 the Jazz give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won 119-111 in the last matchup on Dec. 22. Kelly Olynyk led the Jazz with 27 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Cunningham is averaging 23 points and 7.3 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 114.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: day to day (toe), Monte Morris: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press