Detroit plays Los Angeles following overtime win

Detroit Pistons (8-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (34-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Los Angeles Clippers following the Pistons' 128-122 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers have gone 19-5 at home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 3.2.

The Pistons are 4-20 on the road. Detroit is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.4.

The Clippers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 49.5% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons average 113.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 112.4 the Clippers give up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Pistons 136-125 in their last matchup on Feb. 3. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 33 points, and Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 24.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 22.4 points and 7.4 assists for the Pistons. Ivey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 122.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 119.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Moussa Diabate: out (hip).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press