Detroit plays Dallas in non-conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (35-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host the Dallas Mavericks in a non-conference matchup.

The Pistons have gone 6-25 in home games. Detroit has a 1-5 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks have gone 16-13 away from home. Dallas is 16-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The Pistons score 112.2 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Pistons give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 19.2 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 25.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is averaging 35.1 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

