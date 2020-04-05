Pistons scout Maury Hanks resting at home after scary battle with coronavirus

Longtime NBA and Detroit Pistons scout Maury Hanks is out of the hospital and resting at home after a lengthy and scary battle with COVID-19, his wife told CBS Sports on Saturday afternoon.

Hanks was taken by ambulance to the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on March 23 despite having minimal symptoms the day before, per the report. He spent nine days on a ventilator at the hospital before he was finally able to be taken off it last Wednesday.

“We are lucky enough to have a happy ending,” Susan texted CBS Sports.

The longtime NBA scout had plenty of people in the basketball world reach out and pull for him while he was stuck in the hospital. There were several times when Susan would have nurses put a phone to Maury’s ear or give him headphones so she could talk to him and read some of the messages she was getting, even when he was unconscious.

"You never know what someone can hear," Susan said, via CBS Sports. "I know [Maury's] worked in the basketball business a long time, but I really had no idea how many friends that we have. The number of people that have been reaching out is honestly mind-blowing. If he makes it through this, I don't think he'll ever be able to thank everyone that has called and checked up on him. It's just been unbelievable. The NBA family has shown up for Maury like I never could've imagined."

Hanks will now self-quarantine for the next two weeks in his home.

Hanks was one of several people within the Pistons organization to test positive for the coronavirus. Forward Christian Wood’s agent said last week that he was “feeling great and fully recovered” after he was diagnosed. A camera operator who had worked their game against the Utah Jazz just four days before the league suspended operations tested positive, too, and was placed in a medically induced coma.

There were more than 300,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday afternoon, according to The New York Times. More than 12,600 of those cases came in Michigan, which had the third-highest total among any state behind just New York and New Jersey.

