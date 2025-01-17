Detroit Mercy visits Milwaukee following Lutz's 30-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-5, 5-3 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (4-15, 1-7 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee faces Detroit Mercy after Anna Lutz scored 30 points in Milwaukee's 75-72 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Panthers are 3-5 on their home court. Milwaukee is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Titans are 5-3 in conference play. Detroit Mercy gives up 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Milwaukee scores 61.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 67.9 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 65.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 70.2 Milwaukee allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is averaging 13.6 points for the Panthers.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 16.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 65.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press