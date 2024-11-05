Detroit Mercy secures 91-52 victory over Cleary

DETROIT (AP) — Stephen Okoro scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Detroit Mercy rolled to a season-opening win over NAIA-member Cleary, 91-52 on Monday night.

Orlando Lovejoy scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Mak Manciel had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Levi McKenzie led the Cougars in scoring, finishing with nine points. Amare Slaughter added nine points for Cleary. AJ Hess had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press