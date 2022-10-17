Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys: TV, time, kickoff, line
Will Dak Prescott start at quarterback for the first time since fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand in the season-opening game against Tampa Bay?
The Lions were idle this week and are 1-4 on the season. Losers of three straight, the Lions’ lone win came in Week 2 with a win over the Washington Commanders.
The Cowboys (4-2) will be looking to bounce back from their 26-17 loss at Philadelphia. The Eagles (6-0) lead the NFC East by a game over the New York Giants (5-1) and two games over the Cowboys.
DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS
When: Noon, Oct. 23.
Where: AT&T Stadium
TV: FOX
Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”
Line: TBA
Last meeting: The Cowboys have won the last four meetings, including a 35-27 win the last time they met on Nov. 17, 2019.