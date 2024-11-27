Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears for a Thanksgiving day game this Thursday. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The top team in the NFC North, the 10-1 Detroit Lions, will host the Chicago Bears, currently sitting at the bottom of that division, for a Thanksgiving Day game this week. Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the team will do their best to break the Lions' nine-game winning streak; the team's only loss this season was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in September. The Week 13 game will air on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and will be called by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. Here’s all the info you need about today's Bears vs. Lions game at Ford Field; you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

Date: November 28, 2024

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT

Game: Bears vs. Lions

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

The Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game is this Thursday, Nov. 28 airing live at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bears vs. Lions game is also available to stream on Paramount+ through their NFL on CBS channel, which is included in both their Essential plan and their Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out-of-market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket.

2024 NFL season Week 13 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3:00 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 2

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

