Detroit Lions sneak past Green Bay Packers and into play-offs with 34-31 win

A last-gasp field goal propelled the Detroit Lions past the Green Bay Packers and into the play-offs with a 34-31 victory on Thursday night.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and 283 yards on the night, including a crucial go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter.

Green Bay responded to Tim Patrick’s late one-yard touchdown reception with a 32-yard field goal conversion from Brandon McManus, which levelled the scores at 31-all.

With the clock ticking down, Detroit successfully gambled on a fourth-and-one situation and a seven-yard rush by David Montgomery was enough to put the Lions in field goal range.

Kicker Jake Bates then nailed a 35-yard attempt as the clock hit full-time to clinch the win and the NFC North’s first play-off spot.

Green Bay’s quarterback Jordan Love threw for a touchdown and 206 yards while running back Josh Jacobs found the end zone three times in a losing effort.