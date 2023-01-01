Detroit Lions run right through Chicago Bears in 41-10 win to keep playoff hopes alive

Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

Justin Fields ran all over the Detroit Lions in the first quarter.

But then, the Lions finally contained him.

A game with the potential for a shootout turned lopsided early in the second half. The Lions, from the second quarter on, shut down Fields and dominated the Chicago Bears in all facets Sunday, winning 41-10 in the finale at Ford Field and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

To make the playoffs, the Lions (8-8) — winners in seven of their past nine games — need to beat the Green Bay Packers in next week's showdown at Lambeau Field. They also need one loss from the Seattle Seahawks.

Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the first half Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit.
Lions linebacker James Houston (59) knocks the ball away from Bears quarterback Justin Fields during the first half Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit.

Fields, who thrashed the Lions' defense in Week 10, ran for 105 yards in the first quarter. At the time, the dynamic quarterback was on pace for a whopping 420 rushing yards. He looked completely in control of the tempo.

But Fields finished with 10 carries for 132 yards on the ground. His arm, the weak link of his skills, failed to help him adjust. He completed 7 of 21 passes for 75 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Lions sacked him seven times.

Linebacker James Houston carried the defense with three sacks and one forced fumble. Defensive end Aidan Hutchison recorded a half-sack, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Hutchinson became the first rookie defensive linemen in NFL history with three interceptions in a season. (The last NFL player to do so was Hall of Famer Richard Dent in 1990.)

NFL New Year's Resolutions: Here's what every team can look forward to in 2023

Fields entered the blue medical tent twice in the first half, including once to get checked for a brain injury, as the Lions pressured him relentlessly in the second quarter. (He has been dealing with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder recently.)

A pair of big runs from Fields on Chicago's first two drives led to points. He scampered for 31 yards on the first drive, which ended in a 12-yard passing touchdown to tight end Cole Kmet, then escaped the pocket and scrambled for 60 yards on the second drive, which resulted in a 23-yard field goal from Cairo Santos.

Between those drives, Lions quarterback Jared Goff benefitted from a defensive pass interference on fourth-and-4. The flag, charged to Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, put the Lions at the 1-yard line, and two plays later, tight end Brock Wright caught a 2-yard pass for a touchdown.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Lions quarterback Jared Goff embrace after the game at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Detroit.
Bears quarterback Justin Fields and Lions quarterback Jared Goff embrace after the game at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Detroit.

The Lions trailed, 10-7, after the first quarter but rolled the Bears in the final three quarters, finishing with more than 500 yards of total offense.

Detroit's offense scored 31 straight points — for a 38-10 advantage entering the fourth quarter — on touchdowns from Wright (again), running back D'Andre Swift (twice) and running back Jamaal Williams, plus a 23-yard field goal from Michael Badgley before halftime.

Swift, in particular, looked electric for the first time in a long time. He ran 11 times for 78 yards and one touchdown. Williams, though, handled the bulk of the workload, taking 22 touches for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Playoff Picture: Eagles fail to clinch NFC's No. 1 seed, Buccaneers take NFC South

Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams added 40 yards on an end-around play to set up Jamaal Williams' touchdown for a 31-10 lead with 11:48 left in the third quarter. On the next drive, Goff and Swift linked up for a catch-and-run 21-yard touchdown to make it 38-10 with 6:44 to go in the third.

Goff, who hasn't thrown an interception in eight games, managed the offense to perfection and took care of the ball. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

The offensive line allowed two sacks.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams reacts after his 2-yard touchdown run during the second half against the Bears on Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions running back Jamaal Williams reacts after his 2-yard touchdown run during the second half against the Bears on Jan. 1, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit's defense, though, deserves credit for shifting the momentum. On the Bears' second drive of the second quarter, Josh Paschal sacked Fields for a loss of 12 yards. After a 16-yard pass, Houston sacked Fields for a loss of 8 yards to force a three-and-out punt.

The Bears' offense never picked up again. On the next drive, Houston tackled Fields from behind on the third play and forced a fumble. Hutchinson, who recovered the fumble, intercepted Fields to end the fist half.

After taking a 38-10 lead, the Lions managed the clock in the fourth quarter.

Badgley added a 41-yard field goal with 2:40 left in the game.

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions run right through Bears to keep playoff hopes alive

Latest Stories

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B