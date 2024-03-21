Detroit Lions release CB Cam Sutton after alleged domestic violence incident

Cam Sutton spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions after playing his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Detroit Lions released cornerback Cam Sutton on Thursday, one day after a warrant issued against Sutton in Florida for aggravated battery-domestic violence became public.

The Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office issued a request Wednesday in their search for Sutton, who is wanted for "domestic battery by strangulation," according to the release.

Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the Detroit Free Press — part of the USA TODAY Network — the department responded to a call for domestic violence in progress involving Sutton, 29, and a woman around 5 a.m. local time on March 7 in Lutz, Florida, a Tampa suburb.

The victim suffered wounds that indicated an incident took place, Martello said, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day, per the Free Press.

Police said they are tracking Sutton, who they believe is in Florida.

"No one is above the law and domestic violence has no place in our community," a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said in a statement to USA TODAY. "We implore Sutton to turn himself in."

USA TODAY has requested the full arrest warrant and incident report related to the case.

Sutton played the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal prior to the 2023 season and started all 17 games for the Lions. A 2017 third-round draft pick, Sutton was due $10.5 million for 2024.

Contributing: Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

