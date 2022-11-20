Detroit Lions play best game of season to bust Giants, 31-18, for third win in a row

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·4 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Asked about the surging play of rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson this week, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke Hutchinson’s heroics Sunday into existence.

“He wants to be a difference-maker,” Campbell said. “Like, he views himself as somebody like, ‘I can change the game. Like I can do that.’ And so I think when you get in those critical moments, those high-pressure situations, he’s somebody that thrives in that, like he enjoys that.”

Hutchinson came up with a key play at a critical time Sunday, intercepting a Daniel Jones pass with 6:09 left in the second quarter to help break open a three-point game and spark the Lions’ best performance of the Campbell era, a thorough 31-18 butt-whipping of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest stories sent directly to your inbox

FEELIN' BLESSED: Which offseason move has paid off most for its respective NFL team?

Jamaal Williams ran for three touchdowns, the defense held NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley to 22 yards on 15 carries, and extended their win streak to three games heading into next week’s Thanksgiving showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

The Lions have won three straight for the first time since November of 2017, when they beat the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears in consecutive weeks, and have back-to-back road wins for the first time since 2020.

After starting the season 1-6, the Lions (4-6) have crept back into the NFC playoff race with a mix of creative, ball-control offense and an opportunistic defense.

Hutchinson’s pick came when he faked a pass rush and dropped into coverage from his right defensive end position, and it was one of two interceptions the Lions had against Jones on Sunday. Rookie Kerby Joseph intercepted his third pass of the season in the third quarter.

Jones, who threw only two interceptions in the Giants’ first nine games, had not thrown a pick in 145 straight pass attempts entering Sunday, a streak that dated to the Giants’ Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions trailed 6-3 midway through the second quarter when Hutchinson’s second interception of the season gave them life.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams scores one of his three touchdowns against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Nov 20, 2022.
Lions running back Jamaal Williams scores one of his three touchdowns against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Nov 20, 2022.

Williams scored his first touchdown four plays later on a 4-yard run, and the Lions went ahead 17-6 on their next possession when Williams capped a seven-play, 68-yard drive with a 1-yard run.

Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 30-yard pass on the second play of that series, and the Lions overcame a first-and-20 on their way to the end zone.

Williams scored his third touchdown Sunday on another 1-yard run on the opening drive of the second half. He has two or more touchdowns in five of the Lions’ 10 games this season and an NFL-best 12 on the year.

And D’Andre Swift capped the scoring for the Lions on a 4-yard run with 6:10 left that came four plays after Hutchinson recovered an Isaiah Hodgins fumble.

The Lions have outscored their opponents, 77-57, during their three-game win streak and have forced seven turnovers after forcing six in their first seven games.

Jones completed 27 of 44 passes for 341 yards and threw a late 9-yard touchdown pass to Richie James.

Goff was 17 of 26 passing for 165 yards for the Lions, who outrushed the Giants, 160 yards to 89 yards. Williams finished with 64 yards on 17 carries and Justin Jackson added 66 yards on nine carries.

And the day was even better for the Lions because the Los Angeles Rams lost a fourth straight game, dropping a 27-20 affair at the lowly New Orleans Saints, and sit fifth from-the-bottom of the standings. The Lions own LA's first-round draft pick in 2023 from the Matthew Stafford trade.

The Lions face the Super Bowl favorite Bills on Thursday. The Bills (7-3) rallied past Cleveland, 31-23, on Sunday at Ford Field, after the game was moved to Detroit due to heavy snow in Buffalo. The Bills were expected to fly home Sunday, then return Wednesday.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lions hand Giants thorough beatdown for third consecutive win

Latest Stories

  • Rams' Matthew Stafford leaves game against Saints to be evaluated for concussion

    One week after missing a game due to a concussion, Rams QB Matthew Stafford left Sunday's game against the Saints and was evaluated for a concussion.

  • Ron DeSantis Reportedly Waiting For Trump To 'Punch Himself Out' Of Presidential Race

    Sources say the Florida governor will bide his time while he waits for Trump to implode.

  • I dined at Denny's and IHOP to see which was better, and the cheaper breakfast chain gave the pancake house a run for its money

    I tried coffee and a platter of pancakes, bacon, eggs, and hash browns at both popular chains to find out which one serves the better morning meal.

  • Justin Fields carted off after end of loss to Falcons

    Justin Fields lost his usual explosiveness on Sunday, and the Bears lost the game against Atlanta.

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC Ea

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart