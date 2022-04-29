Detroit Lions draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Detroit Lions:

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: He’s the No. 1 overall player on many draft boards even if he might not have the ceiling of Walker. But Hutchinson is closer to a finished product, the All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist setting a Wolverines single-season record with 14 sacks in 2021 while also posting 51 hurries. Hutchinson, who has a non-stop motor, was also a two-time team captain in Ann Arbor – and should help establish the kind of culture coach Dan Campbell and the Lions are seeking. Draft tracker

Round 1 (32, from Rams)

Round 2 (34)

Round 3 (66)

Round 3 (97, compensatory)

Round 5 (177, compensatory)

Round 6 (181)

Round 6 (217, compensatory)

Detroit Lions' last five top draft picks:

2022 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lions picks in 2022 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Detroit