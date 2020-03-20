Ex-Lions CB Darius Slay slams Matt Patricia after trade: ‘It was hard for me to play for him’

Darius Slay didn’t wait very long to start airing out his grievances about the Detroit Lions.

Slay, who was traded from Detroit to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday morning, quickly slammed former coach Matt Patricia in an interview with WJR on Thursday afternoon.

Their relationship, he said, has been a rough one since the very beginning.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Shoot, I didn’t have that much respect for Matty P as a person,” Slay said on the show. “It was hard for me to play for him.”

Slay was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2013 draft, and has spent his entire career there. He had two interceptions and 46 total tackles in 14 games last season, his seventh in the league.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Eagles on Thursday morning, reportedly in exchange for a future third-round and fifth-round draft pick. He also reportedly signed a three-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia — which will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Detroit! Ya’ll have been so good to me & my family. I’m going to miss all the fans & showing the city love. I appreciate the fans, coaches, staff & City. Nothing but love & respect to y’all. To my Eagles fans, ya boii is READY TO WORK! @MeekMill whats goooood! #Eagles #FlyHigh pic.twitter.com/gnhf1IpmjD — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Slay said Patricia told him he wasn’t ‘elite’

Patricia took over in Detroit before the start of the 2018 season, and has posted a 9-22 record in his first two years with the organization. The team won just three games last year.

Story continues

While Slay said he would have enjoyed staying in Detroit, he had a feeling that he was going to be leaving this summer. He said and Patricia disagreed on a little of everything, too.

“Of course I wanted to stay [in Detroit] for a minute, but I already knew how me and Matt Patricia is,” Slay said on the show. “That wasn’t going to last long.”

The three-time Pro Bowler gave an example of an issue he had with Patricia, and said that the former New England Patriots assistant once told him that he wasn’t an “elite” player.

Here is our interview with @_bigplayslay23 on @wjrradio

Part 1 of 4 pic.twitter.com/bEmL5krJ9R — Mitch Albom Show (@mitchalbomshow) March 19, 2020

“He told me I wasn’t elite,” Slay said on the show. “He told me I had no business working out with Richard Sherman and [Aquib] Talib because I wasn’t elite, and those guys are in the elite category and I was just good … If I ain’t elite in your eyes, at least I’m trying to go compete with guys and work out with guys and pick their brains to become elite.”

While it doesn’t matter much at this point, as Slay is no longer on Patricia’s team, the cornerback is just happy to be moving on.

“I wouldn’t say nothing [to Patricia at this point],” Slay said on the show. “I’d just go about my day … I live my life, he live his. I just [don’t] have to deal with him.”

Darius Slay was traded from the Lions to the Eagles on Thursday morning. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: