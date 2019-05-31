Detroit IndyCar: Hunter-Reay tops final practice/warm-up

David Malsher
motorsport.com

The lap times didn’t mean much as some drivers set their best laps on the primary compound tires and others ran Firestone’s new alternate compound.

However, it was vital running as the next time IndyCars are on track around the 2.35-mile Belle Isle track it will be qualifying Saturday morning for the afternoon race – a process repeated on the Sunday.

Hunter-Reay lapped in 1min15.9896sec, 0.2889 ahead of Andretti Autosport teammate Zach Veach, while Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was third.

Fastest Chevrolet driver was Will Power in the Penske #12, who did a long run on the alternate compound tires to gauge their durability.

Fastest in second practice, Alexander Rossi, clocked fifth fastest for Andretti Autosport ahead of Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta.

Qualifying for Race 1 begins at 10.45am with 15mins for the 11-car Group 1, while the 15mins for 11-car Group 2 begins at 11.00am.

Session results:

1

28

United States
United States

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

1'15.9896

2

26

United States
United States

Zach Veach

Andretti Autosport

1'16.2785

0.2889

3

9

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

1'16.2856

0.2960

4

12

Australia
Australia

Will Power

Team Penske

1'16.6940

0.7044

5

27

United States
United States

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

1'16.8207

0.8311

6

88

United States
United States

Colton Herta

Harding Racing

1'16.8739

0.8843

7

15

United States
United States

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

1'16.9812

0.9916

8

2

United States
United States

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske

1'17.1260

1.1364

9

18

France
France

Sébastien Bourdais

Dale Coyne Racing

1'17.1718

1.1822

10

21

United States
United States

Spencer Pigot

Ed Carpenter Racing

1'17.2138

1.2242

11

10

Sweden
Sweden

Felix Rosenqvist

Chip Ganassi Racing

1'17.4836

1.4940

12

22

France
France

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

1'17.5057

1.5161

13

20

United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates

Ed Jones

Ed Carpenter Racing

1'17.5818

1.5922

14

14

Brazil
Brazil

Tony Kanaan

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

1'17.6712

1.6816

15

30

Japan
Japan

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

1'17.6851

1.6955

16

7

Sweden
Sweden

Marcus Ericsson

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

1'17.7851

1.7955

17

98

United States
United States

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport

1'17.8332

1.8436

18

4

Brazil
Brazil

Matheus Leist

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

1'17.8790

1.8894

19

59

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Max Chilton

Carlin

1'18.0137

2.0241

20

5

Canada
Canada

James Hinchcliffe

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports

1'18.3000

2.3104

21

19

United States
United States

Santino Ferrucci

Dale Coyne Racing

1'18.5049

2.5153

22

31

Mexico
Mexico

Patricio O'Ward

Carlin

1'19.6449

3.6553

