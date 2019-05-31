Detroit IndyCar: Hunter-Reay tops final practice/warm-up

The lap times didn’t mean much as some drivers set their best laps on the primary compound tires and others ran Firestone’s new alternate compound.

However, it was vital running as the next time IndyCars are on track around the 2.35-mile Belle Isle track it will be qualifying Saturday morning for the afternoon race – a process repeated on the Sunday.

Hunter-Reay lapped in 1min15.9896sec, 0.2889 ahead of Andretti Autosport teammate Zach Veach, while Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda was third.

Fastest Chevrolet driver was Will Power in the Penske #12, who did a long run on the alternate compound tires to gauge their durability.

Fastest in second practice, Alexander Rossi, clocked fifth fastest for Andretti Autosport ahead of Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta.

Qualifying for Race 1 begins at 10.45am with 15mins for the 11-car Group 1, while the 15mins for 11-car Group 2 begins at 11.00am.

Session results: