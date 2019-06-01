Detroit IMSA: Tincknell’s Mazda leads raceday warm-up
Tincknell’s Mazda Team Joest entry lapped the 2.35-mile Belle Isle course in 1min20.957sec to beat Helio Castroneves’ best effort for Acura Team Penske by 0.6sec.
Audibly carrying more throttle than any of his Prototype rivals through Turn 8 of the 14-turn course, the Briton initially struggled to find a clear lap among the GT Daytona runners.
However, following a brief red flag to retrieve the #84 JDC Miller Cadillac that had been struck by electrical issues on track, Tincknell had a clear lap and absolutely nailed it.
The #55 Mazda, qualified by his co-driver Jonathan Bomarito, will roll off third for this afternoon’s race, behind the two Acuras, of Dane Cameron/Juan Pablo Montoya and Castroneves/Ricky Taylor, which were third and second fastest respectively in this morning’s 20-minute session.
In fourth was Oliver Jarvis in the #77 Mazda, followed by a quartet of Cadillac DPi-V.Rs – Felipe Nasr and Filipe Albuquerque (both Action Express Racing), Jordan Taylor (Wayne Taylor Racing) and Misha Goikhberg (JDC Miller).
Mario Farnbacher headed the GT Daytona field in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing with his teammate Katherine Legge in fourth. Between them lay Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan steered by Bryan Sellers and the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 of Toni Vilander.
The race begins at 12.40pm local (Eastern) time.
Session results:
1
Mazda DPi
12
1'20.957
2
Acura DPi
11
1'21.590
0.633
0.633
3
Acura DPi
12
1'21.597
0.640
0.007
4
Mazda DPi
12
1'21.625
0.668
0.028
5
Cadillac DPi
12
1'21.885
0.928
0.260
6
Cadillac DPi
10
1'22.066
1.109
0.181
7
Cadillac DPi
12
1'22.554
1.597
0.488
8
Cadillac DPi
11
1'22.714
1.757
0.160
9
Nissan DPi
11
1'22.871
1.914
0.157
10
Cadillac DPi
11
1'24.169
3.212
1.298
11
Cadillac DPi
8
1'24.487
3.530
0.318
12
Acura NSX GT3
11
1'30.375
9.418
5.888
13
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
11
1'30.531
9.574
0.156
14
Ferrari 488 GT3
12
1'30.937
9.980
0.406
15
Acura NSX GT3
9
1'31.044
10.087
0.107
16
Porsche 911 GT3 R
11
1'31.132
10.175
0.088
17
BMW M6 GT3
9
1'31.229
10.272
0.097
18
Mercedes-AMG
11
1'31.237
10.280
0.008
19
Lexus RC F GT3
11
1'31.423
10.466
0.186
20
McLaren 720S GT3
10
1'31.484
10.527
0.061
21
Audi R8 LMS GT3
8
1'31.820
10.863
0.336
22
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
10
1'31.853
10.896
0.033
23
Lexus RC F GT3
11
1'32.054
11.097
0.201