Detroit IMSA: Tincknell’s Mazda leads raceday warm-up

David Malsher
motorsport.com

Tincknell’s Mazda Team Joest entry lapped the 2.35-mile Belle Isle course in 1min20.957sec to beat Helio Castroneves’ best effort for Acura Team Penske by 0.6sec.

Audibly carrying more throttle than any of his Prototype rivals through Turn 8 of the 14-turn course, the Briton initially struggled to find a clear lap among the GT Daytona runners.

However, following a brief red flag to retrieve the #84 JDC Miller Cadillac that had been struck by electrical issues on track, Tincknell had a clear lap and absolutely nailed it.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The #55 Mazda, qualified by his co-driver Jonathan Bomarito, will roll off third for this afternoon’s race, behind the two Acuras, of Dane Cameron/Juan Pablo Montoya and Castroneves/Ricky Taylor, which were third and second fastest respectively in this morning’s 20-minute session.

In fourth was Oliver Jarvis in the #77 Mazda, followed by a quartet of Cadillac DPi-V.Rs – Felipe Nasr and Filipe Albuquerque (both Action Express Racing), Jordan Taylor (Wayne Taylor Racing) and Misha Goikhberg (JDC Miller).

Mario Farnbacher headed the GT Daytona field in the Acura NSX of Meyer Shank Racing with his teammate Katherine Legge in fourth. Between them lay Paul Miller Racing’s Lamborghini Huracan steered by Bryan Sellers and the Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 of Toni Vilander.

The race begins at 12.40pm local (Eastern) time.

Session results:

1

United States
United States

Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Mazda DPi

12

1'20.957

2

Brazil
Brazil

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

United States
United States

Acura DPi

11

1'21.590

0.633

0.633

3

United States
United States

Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombia
Colombia

Acura DPi

12

1'21.597

0.640

0.007

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

United States
United States

Mazda DPi

12

1'21.625

0.668

0.028

5

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani

Brazil
Brazil

Cadillac DPi

12

1'21.885

0.928

0.260

6

Portugal
Portugal

Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque

Portugal
Portugal

Cadillac DPi

10

1'22.066

1.109

0.181

7

Netherlands
Netherlands

Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor

United States
United States

Cadillac DPi

12

1'22.554

1.597

0.488

8

Canada
Canada

Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier

France
France

Cadillac DPi

11

1'22.714

1.757

0.160

9

United States
United States

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

United States
United States

Nissan DPi

11

1'22.871

1.914

0.157

10

United States
United States

Will Owen
Victor Franzoni

Brazil
Brazil

Cadillac DPi

11

1'24.169

3.212

1.298

11

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson

South Africa
South Africa

Cadillac DPi

8

1'24.487

3.530

0.318

12

United States
United States

Trent Hindman
Mario Farnbacher

Germany
Germany

Acura NSX GT3

11

1'30.375

9.418

5.888

13

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick

United States
United States

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

11

1'30.531

9.574

0.156

14

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander

Finland
Finland

Ferrari 488 GT3

12

1'30.937

9.980

0.406

15

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen

Denmark
Denmark

Acura NSX GT3

9

1'31.044

10.087

0.107

16

United States
United States

Patrick Long
Zacharie Robichon

Canada
Canada

Porsche 911 GT3 R

11

1'31.132

10.175

0.088

17

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

United States
United States

BMW M6 GT3

9

1'31.229

10.272

0.097

18

United States
United States

Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach

United States
United States

Mercedes-AMG

11

1'31.237

10.280

0.008

19

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Lexus RC F GT3

11

1'31.423

10.466

0.186

20

United States
United States

Paul Holton
Matt Plumb

United States
United States

McLaren 720S GT3

10

1'31.484

10.527

0.061

21

United States
United States

Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Audi R8 LMS GT3

8

1'31.820

10.863

0.336

22

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally

United States
United States

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

10

1'31.853

10.896

0.033

23

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell

United States
United States

Lexus RC F GT3

11

1'32.054

11.097

0.201

View full results

What to Read Next