Detroit IMSA: Derani, Legge lead opening practice
Derani, who took pole here last year driving the Nissan DPi for the now-defunct ESM Racing team, eclipsed that time by some 1.7sec as the Michelins made their mark on the 2.35-mile 14-turn course.
The Brazilian set a 1min20.583sec in the #31 Cadillac DPi-V.R to better the best effort of Helio Castroneves in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 by a quarter-second.
Filipe Albuquerque in the second AXR Cadillac, the #5 car, was third ahead of the second Acura of Dane Cameron.
Jordan Taylor was fifth-fastest in the WTR Cadillac, one second off the ultimate pace, with Colin Braun sixth in the CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi.
Tristan Vautier and Simon Trummer were seventh and eighth in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillacs, but the squad had a torrid 90-minute session.
Trummer struck the wall causing the first red flag, while Vautier’s teammate Misha Goikhberg also caused a red when he went into the tires – an incident that also involved Matt Plumb in Compass Racing’s beautiful McLaren 720S.
Neither of the Mazda Team Joest RT24-Ps set a time at all during the session.
Legge’s top time in the MSR Acura NSX GT3 was a quarter-second ahead of last year’s GT Daytona polesitter, Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.
Zachary Robichon’s best effort in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was a mere 0.037sec slower and 0.36sec clear of Richard Heistand in the #14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F.
Session results:
1
31
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'20.583
2
7
DPi
Acura DPi
1'20.835
0.252
3
5
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'21.446
0.863
4
6
DPi
Acura DPi
1'21.484
0.901
5
10
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'21.633
1.050
6
54
DPi
Nissan DPi
1'21.746
1.163
7
85
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'22.017
1.434
8
84
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'22.029
1.446
9
50
DPi
Cadillac DPi
1'23.562
2.979
10
57
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'30.304
9.721
11
48
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'30.547
9.964
12
73
GTD
Porsche 911 GT3 R
1'30.584
10.001
13
14
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'30.947
10.364
14
96
GTD
BMW M6 GT3
1'30.949
10.366
15
86
GTD
Acura NSX GT3
1'30.981
10.398
16
44
GTD
Lamborghini Huracan GT3
1'31.310
10.727
17
8
GTD
Audi R8 LMS GT3
1'31.368
10.785
18
63
GTD
Ferrari 488 GT3
1'31.545
10.962
19
76
GTD
McLaren 720S GT3
1'31.757
11.174
20
12
GTD
Lexus RC F GT3
1'31.786
11.203
21
74
GTD
Mercedes-AMG
1'31.897
11.314
22
55
DPi
Mazda DPi
23
77
DPi
Mazda DPi