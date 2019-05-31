Detroit IMSA: Derani, Legge lead opening practice

David Malsher
motorsport.com

Derani, who took pole here last year driving the Nissan DPi for the now-defunct ESM Racing team, eclipsed that time by some 1.7sec as the Michelins made their mark on the 2.35-mile 14-turn course.

The Brazilian set a 1min20.583sec in the #31 Cadillac DPi-V.R to better the best effort of Helio Castroneves in the #7 Acura Team Penske ARX-05 by a quarter-second.

Filipe Albuquerque in the second AXR Cadillac, the #5 car, was third ahead of the second Acura of Dane Cameron.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Jordan Taylor was fifth-fastest in the WTR Cadillac, one second off the ultimate pace, with Colin Braun sixth in the CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi.

Tristan Vautier and Simon Trummer were seventh and eighth in the JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillacs, but the squad had a torrid 90-minute session.

Trummer struck the wall causing the first red flag, while Vautier’s teammate Misha Goikhberg also caused a red when he went into the tires – an incident that also involved Matt Plumb in Compass Racing’s beautiful McLaren 720S.

Neither of the Mazda Team Joest RT24-Ps set a time at all during the session.

Legge’s top time in the MSR Acura NSX GT3 was a quarter-second ahead of last year’s GT Daytona polesitter, Bryan Sellers in the Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3.

Zachary Robichon’s best effort in the Park Place Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R was a mere 0.037sec slower and 0.36sec clear of Richard Heistand in the #14 AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F.

Session results:

1

31

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani

Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'20.583

2

7

Brazil
Brazil

Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor

United States
United States

DPi

Acura DPi

1'20.835

0.252

3

5

Portugal
Portugal

Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque

Portugal
Portugal

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'21.446

0.863

4

6

United States
United States

Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya

Colombia
Colombia

DPi

Acura DPi

1'21.484

0.901

5

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor

United States
United States

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'21.633

1.050

6

54

United States
United States

Jon Bennett
Colin Braun

United States
United States

DPi

Nissan DPi

1'21.746

1.163

7

85

Canada
Canada

Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier

France
France

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'22.017

1.434

8

84

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson

South Africa
South Africa

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'22.029

1.446

9

50

United States
United States

Will Owen
Victor Franzoni

Brazil
Brazil

DPi

Cadillac DPi

1'23.562

2.979

10

57

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen

Denmark
Denmark

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'30.304

9.721

11

48

United States
United States

Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick

United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'30.547

9.964

12

73

United States
United States

Patrick Long
Zacharie Robichon

Canada
Canada

GTD

Porsche 911 GT3 R

1'30.584

10.001

13

14

United States
United States

Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'30.947

10.364

14

96

United States
United States

Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley

United States
United States

GTD

BMW M6 GT3

1'30.949

10.366

15

86

United States
United States

Trent Hindman
Mario Farnbacher

Germany
Germany

GTD

Acura NSX GT3

1'30.981

10.398

16

44

United States
United States

John Potter
Andy Lally

United States
United States

GTD

Lamborghini Huracan GT3

1'31.310

10.727

17

8

United States
United States

Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

GTD

Audi R8 LMS GT3

1'31.368

10.785

18

63

United States
United States

Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander

Finland
Finland

GTD

Ferrari 488 GT3

1'31.545

10.962

19

76

United States
United States

Paul Holton
Matt Plumb

United States
United States

GTD

McLaren 720S GT3

1'31.757

11.174

20

12

United States
United States

Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell

United States
United States

GTD

Lexus RC F GT3

1'31.786

11.203

21

74

United States
United States

Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach

United States
United States

GTD

Mercedes-AMG

1'31.897

11.314

22

55

United States
United States

Jonathan Bomarito
Harry Tincknell

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

DPi

Mazda DPi

23

77

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez

United States
United States

DPi

Mazda DPi

View full results

What to Read Next