Detroit hospital employees file federal lawsuit to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandate

More than 50 employees at a Detroit hospital system have sued in federal court, hoping to stop a Sept. 10 mandate that requires all workers, volunteers and contractors to get coronavirus vaccines or lose their jobs.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that Henry Ford Health System's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and infringes on workers' bodily autonomy and right to reject medical treatment.

It says the vaccines "provide limited immunity," and claims Henry Ford is using coercion to force workers to take the shots.

In a statement, Henry Ford told the Detroit Free Press: “We remain confident that vaccination is the most powerful tool we all have against the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond that, we cannot comment on pending litigation.”

Though breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among vaccinated people have become more common with the rise of the delta variant, unvaccinated people remain more than 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with severe symptoms according to a study by the Center for Disease Control.

Henry Ford was the first hospital system in Michigan to announce in late June that it would require all of its staff to take COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment. As of Wednesday, 92% of its more than 33,000 employees had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Exemptions to the mandate for medical or religious reasons are being considered, said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for the five-hospital system.

"We continue to work with the rest of the group ... to make sure that we address their concerns — whether they have legitimate exemptions that we will be able to process or where there are other questions that they have related to the vaccine," Munkarah said during a news conference last week.

"We hope that we'll be able to retain for our staff, and will not have to have to see any of ... our team members depart. With that said, we also have been able to kind of come up with mitigation plans going forward in case we have the unfortunate situation of losing some of our staff."

Four Henry Ford health care workers walk around the perimeter of Henry Ford Hospital on April 8, 2020 in Detroit.

A motion hearing in the case is set for 3 p.m. Friday before U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg, and the legal challenge may have a steep legal hill to climb.

In late May, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission clarified that no law prevents an employer from "requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19, so long as employers comply with the reasonable accommodation provisions" under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, along with other considerations.

That means a person with a true medical reason not to get the vaccine, such as an allergy to the components, or someone who has a religious objection to vaccination may be entitled to an exemption under the law.

In June, U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes ruled that Houston Methodist Hospital — the first hospital in the U.S. to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees — was within its rights to require them.

"This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus," Hughes said in the ruling, according to Becker's Hospital Review. "It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer."

In a July legal opinion, the U.S. Justice Department further solidified employers' right to vaccine mandates. It found that both public and private employers, as well as universities and school districts, have the authority to require their workers to be immunized.

The mandates at Henry Ford and other Michigan hospital systems come as hospitals across the country feel increasing pressure from COVID-19 hospitalizations combined with staffing shortages.

Hospitalizations have climbed 526% in Michigan from 205 on June 11 to 1,284 as of Sept. 7 as the highly transmissible delta strain of the virus continues to bear down on the nation.

"We are seeing very, very heavy traffic for our emergency departments," said Munkarah, who is named in the lawsuit against Henry Ford. "That in addition to the fact that ... we are facing a workforce shortage, including in nursing, as well as nurse assistants and other medical technical staff."

