The Detroit Grand Prix Might Be Headed Downtown

The Detroit Grand Prix has been run as an IndyCar race at a temporary park circuit in Belle Isle on and off since 1992, but it started as a Formula 1 street race through downtown Detroit. After a successful street race through downtown Nashville debuted earlier this year, promoters at the Penske Corporation are considering returning the race to its downtown roots for 2023.

Organizers of the Detroit Grand Prix (Penske group/Bud Denker) last night proposed to city council returning the race to a downtown street course in 2023. pic.twitter.com/hew23wmakN — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) September 29, 2021

While the proposed new layout goes through some of the same streets and past some of the same landmarks as the original layout, the modern downtown race would be made up largely of right angles in a compact 1.7-mile rectangle. The track may seem far less interesting than the bumpy and complex Belle Isle circuit, but promoters see it as a necessary sacrifice to generate excitement and prestige by bringing the race back downtown. About half of the proposed new layout would be visible to the public for free, creating a sort of word-of-mouth excitement that cannot be replicated at an off-site location.

The event was proposed to the city last night, but any layout change would not go into effect until 2023. The 2022 race is still scheduled to run at Belle Isle, where Penske still has the rights to run races in 2023 and 2024 if the new layout is rejected by the city. Like Long Beach, the proposal seems to build on the race's current schedule that includes both IndyCar and IMSA races on separate days.

