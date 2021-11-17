Detroit faces Vegas for non-conference matchup

Detroit Red Wings (8-8-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (9-7-0, fifth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -149, Red Wings +124; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas and Detroit will play in an out-of-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights are 5-4-0 on their home ice. Vegas has scored 48 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with nine.

The Red Wings are 3-6-0 on the road. Detroit is 15th in the league with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 7, Detroit won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 16 total points for the Golden Knights, five goals and 11 assists. Shea Theodore has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Lucas Raymond has 18 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 11 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Alec Martinez: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols).

Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press