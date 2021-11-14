Detroit faces Sacramento, looks to end home skid

Sacramento Kings (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Sacramento looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Pistons are 1-4 on their home court. Detroit allows 107.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Kings are 3-4 on the road. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 41.5% and averaging 18.9 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Buddy Hield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 100.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press