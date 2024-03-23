Detroit faces New Orleans, seeks to halt 5-game skid

New Orleans Pelicans (43-27, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-58, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup against New Orleans as losers of five straight games.

The Pistons have gone 7-30 at home. Detroit averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 1-12 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pelicans are 23-14 in road games. New Orleans is 1-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (13.4). The Pelicans average 115.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 120.2 the Pistons allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 125-116 in the last matchup on Nov. 3. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 33 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 22.1 points and 7.6 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 16.9 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

McCollum is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 21.9 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.4 points, 48.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Stanley Umude: out (ankle), Ausar Thompson: out for season (illness), Isaiah Stewart: out for season (hamstring), Simone Fontecchio: out (toe), Quentin Grimes: out (knee), Taj Gibson: out (hamstring).

Pelicans: Matt Ryan: day to day (illness), Brandon Ingram: out (knee), Dyson Daniels: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press