Detroit faces Los Angeles, looks to halt 5-game skid

Detroit Pistons (4-15, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing five straight games.

The Lakers have gone 7-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Pistons are 2-7 on the road. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 2.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 121-116 in the last meeting on Nov. 21. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 30 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Anthony is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 15 points. Davis is shooting 52.1% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Saddiq Bey is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 13.4 points and 6.2 rebounds. Grant is shooting 41.1% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 111.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 102.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: day to day (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Pistons: Killian Hayes: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press