Detroit faces Los Angeles on home losing streak

·2 min read

Los Angeles Clippers (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its five-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Pistons are 4-12 in home games. Detroit allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 118.3 points and is allowing opponents to shoot 48.6%.

The Clippers have gone 8-8 away from home. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown. Luke Kennard leads the Clippers shooting 48.9% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 96-91 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Killian Hayes is averaging nine points and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Marcus Morris is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 111.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

Clippers: John Wall: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

