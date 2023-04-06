Detroit faces Indiana on 13-game road skid

Detroit Pistons (16-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-46, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hits the road against Indiana looking to stop its 13-game road skid.

The Pacers are 7-8 against division opponents. Indiana ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 1.9.

The Pistons are 1-13 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 6-36 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 117-97 in the last matchup on March 13. Cory Joseph led the Pistons with 22 points, and Jordan Nwora led the Pacers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Jaden Ivey is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Joseph is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 116.8 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.9 points per game.

Pistons: 0-10, averaging 105.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: out (ankle), Chris Duarte: out (ankle), Kendall Brown: out (tibia), Myles Turner: out (ankle/back).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (shoulder), Isaiah Livers: out (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Marvin Bagley III: out (concussion protocol), Alec Burks: out (foot), Hamidou Diallo: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press