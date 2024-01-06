Detroit faces Denver on 3-game losing streak

Detroit Pistons (3-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (25-12, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup with Denver as losers of three games in a row.

The Nuggets are 14-4 in home games. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 44.2 rebounds. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 11.9 boards.

The Pistons are 1-18 on the road. Detroit averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 0-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The Nuggets are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 49.1% the Pistons allow to opponents. The Pistons are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.5% higher than the 46.3% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup 107-103 on Nov. 21. Reggie Jackson scored 21 points to help lead the Nuggets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Cade Cunningham is scoring 23.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 118.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Pistons: 1-9, averaging 119.7 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Monte Morris: out (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press