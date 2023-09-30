Detroit casino workers approve strike authorization at three casinos

The Detroit skyline is seen from the north side of the city in Michigan

(Reuters) - Workers at three Detroit casinos have voted in favor of authorizing a strike, if necessary, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Saturday.

The union said the Detroit Casino Council (DCC), representing workers at the MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown and MotorCity casinos, said workers voted 99% "yes" on Friday to authorize a strike at all three locations if a new contract agreement isn't reached.

The DCC could call for strikes as soon as mid-October when contracts expire, it said in a statement.

The Detroit Casino Council is made up of 5 unions representing casino employees, including UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

The announcement comes as labor unions take advantage of low unemployment to push for higher pay and better working conditions in their talks over new labor agreements.

About 18,300 UAW members working at the Detroit Three automakers - Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, are already on strike. That has led to the shutdown of one assembly plant at each of the three carmakers and 38 parts distribution centers at GM and Stellantis.

